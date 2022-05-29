Imphal: Mark Thangmang Haokip, a human rights activist arrested on Tuesday for a social media post was sent to 15 days’ judicial custody as he could no furnish the bail bond on Rs 1 lakh and surety.

He was arrested in New Delhi last Tuesday and brought to Manipur on Friday in transit remand.

He was initially granted bail by the duty magistrate.

Haokip is the president of the International Human Rights Association.

He was arrested based on a case booked last year on charges of promoting enmity or ill will between communities.

The police had sought his custody stating that Haokip had uploaded a post that had the “intention to misinterpret the state’s merger agreement with the Union of India”.

The police told the court that the post by Haokip had stated that the merger agreement signed by the Maharaja covered only 700 square miles and did not cover the territory occupied by tribal chiefs and their subjects.

The police in Manipur’s Churachandpur district lodged an FIR against him under section 153-A/505(2) of IPC, related to promoting enmity between different groups or communities on grounds of race, place of birth, language or regional groups etc. and statements creating or promoting enmity hatred or ill-will between classes.

The police had sought Haokip’s custody for eight days.

Earlier the chief judicial magistrate in Imphal West issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him. The warrant was filed on the basis of an application filed by the Imphal police.

As per the police, leaders belonging to 10 civil society organisations had lodged a police complaint against Haokip.

They claimed that Haokip’s statement hurt the sentiments of many people and might disturb communal harmony.