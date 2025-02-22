Imphal: In a historic moment for Manipuri cinema, Aribam Syam Sharma‘s “Ishanou” will be screened at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on March 11.

The screening is part of “Emotion in Colour: A Kaleidoscope of Indian Cinema,” a film series running from March 7 to April 19, 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Curated by filmmaker and preservationist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, the series features 12 iconic Indian films, exploring the evolution of color and its impact on storytelling.

“Ishanou” joins classics like “Mother India,” “Manthan,” “Amar Akbar Anthony,” “Mirch Masala,” “Devdas,” “Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge,” “Jodhaa Akbar,” “Kanchenjungha,” “Maya Darpan,” “Iruvar,” and “Kummatty,” representing Manipuri cinema on this prestigious platform.

“Ishanou,” which premiered at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard in 1991, was restored by the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) with support from Dungarpur’s Film Heritage Foundation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The restored version was showcased in the Cannes Classics section in 2023. The film explores the world of Maibi priestesses and their spiritual traditions, offering a unique perspective within Indian cinema.

Dungarpur explained his curatorial vision: “When the Academy Museum invited me to curate a program of Indian films, I saw a rare opportunity to present the unparalleled diversity and vibrancy of Indian cinema in color to a largely unfamiliar audience.”

“These twelve films are more than just a celebration of cinematic artistry; they are a vivid mosaic of language, culture, and color, offering audiences in Los Angeles a glimpse into the boundless kaleidoscope of Indian cinema,” he said.

This screening marks another milestone for the MSFDS, which is dedicated to preserving and promoting Manipuri cinema.

The inclusion of “Ishanou” alongside renowned Indian films underscores Manipur’s significant contribution to both Indian and world cinema.

Following the “Ishanou” restoration, the MSFDS is now undertaking the restoration of “Imagi Ningthem,” another pivotal film in Manipuri cinema history.

The Academy Museum’s initiative aims to introduce global audiences to the richness and diversity of Indian filmmaking, highlighting its cultural depth, storytelling, and use of color.

This screening represents a significant step towards greater international recognition for Manipuri cinema.