Imphal: A total of 140 widows got the benefits of the Chief Minister’s Widow Pension Scheme smart cards at a function at Wangoi, about 15 km from Imphal.

Organized by the BJP, Wangoi Mandal on Tuesday, the beneficiaries were selected from the Wangoi assembly constituency, and former Manipur minister O Lukhoi distributed pension cards.

During the function, each of the widow beneficiaries got Rs. 500 per month as pension under Manipur Widow Pension Scheme 2023. The state government contributes Rs. 200 as a state share and Rs 300 under Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme totalling Rs 500 per month.

The scheme is credited through Direct Benefit Transfer and the widows belonging to weaker sections who are within the age group of 40 to 59 years are eligible for the widow’s pension scheme, O Lukhoi who is also a leader of the BJP Manipur state said.

The BJP-led government in Manipur headed by chief minister N Biren Singh is also targeting to increase the number of beneficiaries under the Manipur Chief Minister’s Widow Pension Scheme. This scheme started on November 2, 2021.

On the sideline of the function, Tombimacha Devi, 40, said that she had been a hand-to-mouth existence since she lost her husband about 12 years back. The pension money would be a bit to maintain her 3 members’ family.