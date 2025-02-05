Imphal: A 27-year-old man, one of a wedding party died and two others were injured when the car they were traveling met an accident at a place near Manipur’s Loktak Lake, on Tuesday night.

The official report said that the vehicle occupied by four persons speeding at a faster speed rammed into a wooden house constructed on the roadside at Thanga Ethnic village, a part of the Loktak Lake.

The tragic incident happened when the vehicle was speeding to their homes after attending a marriage ceremony at around 10 pm on Wednesday.

Moirangthem Thomas, 27, who was at the wheel, lost his life on the spot while his two friends M Ranjan, 26, and M Hemba, 28, escaped with severe injuries in the accident.

The victims were the residents of the Thanga Ethnic under the Bishnupur district.

The injured were rushed to the nearby community health center.

However, the body of the killed person has been taken by the family members without any FIR registration with the police.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.