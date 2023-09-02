Imphal: Armed men belonging to the tribal and non-tribal communities in Manipur traded fire for the fifth day in a row on Saturday.

In one incident, a non-tribal man, Sanasam Rocky, 33, was injured in a bullet firing at Naranseina Maning Leikai under the Moirang police station. He was rushed to the District Hospital, Bishnupur, where he is undergoing treatment.

This is the 14th injury in the intermittent firings that have been taking place in this village since August 29. Eight people have been killed in this area so far.

In another incident, at least one tribal person was killed and three others injured in an exchange of fire at adjoining areas of Kadangban and Geljang, interdistricts of Imphal West and Kangpokpi on Saturday morning.

The Kuki (tribal) and Meitei (non-tribal) communities have been engaged in communal violence since May 3, 2023. Over 160 people from the two communities have been killed so far.

Meanwhile, as part of a routine operation, the Assam Rifles launched a joint operation with Manipur Police and Special Operations Groups (SOG) in the general area of Saram in the Thoubal district of Manipur.

The team conducted an extensive search and recovered one 303 Rifle along with a magazine, two 36 HE Hand Grenades & one magazine each of INSAS, Carbine, and SLR from YerumChing near Saram Village, Thoubal.