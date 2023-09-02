Guwahati: The Editors Guild of India (EGI) has released a report on the media’s coverage of the recent ethnic clashes in Manipur.

The report found that journalists in the state wrote one-sided reports that were often biased against the Kuki-Zo minority community.

The EGI report was based on a fact-finding mission that was conducted in Manipur from August 7 to 10.

The EGI had deputed a three-member team comprising Seema Guha, Bharat Bhushan and Sanjay Kapoor to examine the media reportage in Manipur during ethnic violence.

The team of journalists found that the internet ban imposed by the state government had made it difficult for journalists to gather accurate information and report on the violence.

The report also found that the Meitei media, which is the dominant media in Manipur, acted collectively during the conflict.

This meant that editors consulted each other and agreed on a common narrative, which often favored the Meitei community.

The EGI report criticized the state government for imposing the internet ban and for failing to provide journalists with access to information. The report also called on the media to be more responsible in their reporting of ethnic conflicts.