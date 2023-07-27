IMPHAL: At least two journalists are among 27 missing non-tribal persons in the violence-affected Northeast state of Manipur.

The two missing journalists have been identified Atom Samarendra Singh and Yumkhaibam Kirankumar Singh.

Besides the two journalists, the missing non-tribal persons list also include two women and also a teenager.

This was informed to this correspondent by official sources on Thursday (July 27).

The missing person cases have been reported from seven districts of Manipur.

The worst violence-affected districts in Manipur are: Bishnupur, Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Tengnoual, Kangpokpi and Chandel.

Luwangbi Linthoinganbi Hijam, a 17-year-old girl student, is also on the missing list.

The missing cases have been reported from the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, Thoubal, Tengnoupal and Kakching in Manipur.

The ages of the missing individuals ranged between 17 years to 47 years.

The Manipur government is also trying to collect data of missing persons from the tribal communities in the violence-hit state, sources added.

It may be mentioned here that the Northeast state of Manipur has been on the boil since May 3, with nearly 150 people losing their lives across the state.

On the other hand, thousands of people have been displaced by the large-scale violence in Manipur.