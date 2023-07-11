IMPHAL: The Supreme Court has declined to hear a plea filed by the Manipur Tribal Forum (MTF) seeking army protection for the people belonging to the Kuki community.

While dismissing the plea, the Supreme Court bench stated that it would be inappropriate for the apex court to pass such directions to the army or the paramilitary forces.

However, the Supreme Court stated that it would impress upon the Centre and the Manipur government to ensure protection of lives of citizens of the state.

The Supreme Court bench that dismissed the plea was headed by chief justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud.

CJI DY Chandrachud also requested all stakeholders to ensure that peace and normalcy return to the state of Manipur at the earliest.

He also urged all the parties involved in the conflict not to get involved in dissemination of any kind of hate speech.