IMPHAL: At least three people, reportedly belonging to Kuki-Zo community in Manipur, have reportedly been killed in firing by armed miscreants.

The firing incident took place at around 8:30 am on Tuesday (September 12) at Kanggui area in Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

The three deceased persons have been identified as Satneo Tuboi, Ngamminlun Lhouvum and Ngamminlun Kipgen.

Earlier, Security agencies have warned against resurgence of insurgency activities in the strife-torn Northeast state of Manipur.

According to a PTI report, security agencies have also stated that members of banned outfits are mingling with crowds during protest to stoke tensions in Manipur.

This warning from central security agencies follows a faceoff between protestors and security forces at Molnoi village near Pallel in Tengnoupal district of Manipur last week.

Members belonging to banned groups United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were allegedly part of the mob from which gunshots were fired at an army officer that left him severely injured in Manipur, the report claimed.

