IMPHAL: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey on Friday (June 30).

The Congress party, on behalf of Rahul Gandhi, has sought an appointment of Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey.

This was informed by All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal.

“We have sought an appointment with Manipur governor. Rahul Gandhi is trying to meet her,” informed KC Venugopal.

The AICC general secretary also stated that the security situation in Manipur is of “serious concern”.

“The sad situation of the state is unfortunate,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day trip to violence-hit Manipur.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is slated to meet leaders of like-minded parties in Manipur, on Friday (June 30), his last day of visit to the violence-hit state.

Also read: Manipur violence | Biren Singh likely to resign as CM

Besides, he will also met representatives of several civil society organisations (CSOs) from Manipur in Imphal.

On Friday (June 30) morning, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at Moirang in Manipur to meet violence-affected people of the state.

On Thursday, Gandhi visited people displaced by the ethnic violence at Churachandpur after reaching there in a helicopter.

Gandhi had to take a chopper after his convoy of vehicles was stopped by the Manipur police mid-way fearing violence.

Gandhi went to a relief camp and interacted with the inmates.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Rahul Gandhi by saying that the Congress leader should have stayed away from the situation, especially when he cannot bring any solution.”