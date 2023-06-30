IMPHAL: Biren Singh is likely to resign as the chief minister of Manipur.

If reports are to be believed, Biren Singh will submit his resignation to the Manipur governor on Friday (June 30).

Biren Singh is slated to meet Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey at around 3 pm on June 30.

He is likely to submit his resignation letter to the Manipur governor during this meeting.

It may be mentioned here that the Biren Singh-led government in Manipur has totally failed to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Over 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.

The opposition parties across India, had also demanded resignation of Biren Singh as the chief minister of Manipur, for having failed to control the crisis in the state.

According to reports, the central government asked Biren Singh to resign as CM of Manipur, as pressure to remove him from the post mounted.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)