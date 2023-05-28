IMPHAL: Senior Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram has taken a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the violence in Manipur.

“It is more than 3 weeks since violence broke out in Manipur. At least 75 people are dead. The Hon’ble PM has not uttered a word so far,” said Congress leader P Chidambaram.

He added: “Nor has he made an appeal for peace and harmony.”

This remark from the Congress leader came on a day Manipur witnessed a rise in incidents of violence, after a short period of peace.

Several instances of violence have been reported from Manipur.

Many houses and other establishments have reportedly been set on fire by miscreants.

Moreover, at least two commandos of the Manipur police have reportedly been killed in gunfight at Sugnu and Kakching.

The gunfight reportedly broke out between commandos of the Manipur police and suspected armed militants of the outfits under suspension of operations (SoO).

Earlier on May 28, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said that as many as 33 ‘militants’ have been gunned down by the security forces as part of measures taken up to restore normalcy and peace in the state.

While briefing the media in Imphal, the Manipur chief minister added that the ‘militants’ that have been neutralised belonged to the outfits under suspension of operations (SoO).

He also informed that mass combing operations are underway to trace those involved in attacks on civilians in the state.

“The gunfights are between the armed forces and militants under SoO,” Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said.

The Manipur CM added: “It is my humble appeal to all the people of the state to keep faith in the ongoing measures of the central and the state government to restore normalcy in the state.”

CM Biren Singh further assured that “the territorial integrity of Manipur will be protected at all costs”.