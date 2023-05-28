IMPHAL: At least two commandos of the Manipur police have reportedly been killed in gunfight at Sugnu and Kakching.

The gunfight reportedly broke out between commandos of the Manipur police and suspected armed militants of the outfits under suspension of operations (SoO).

On the other hand a fresh spate of large-scale violence have been reported from different parts of Manipur.

Many houses and other establishments have reportedly been set on fire by miscreants.

Earlier on May 28, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said that as many as 33 ‘militants’ have been gunned down by the security forces as part of measures taken up to restore normalcy and peace in the state.

While briefing the media in Imphal, the Manipur chief minister added that the ‘militants’ that have been neutralised belonged to the outfits under suspension of operations (SoO).

He also informed that mass combing operations are underway to trace those involved in attacks on civilians in the state.

“The gunfights are between the armed forces and militants under SoO,” Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said.

The Manipur CM added: “It is my humble appeal to all the people of the state to keep faith in the ongoing measures of the central and the state government to restore normalcy in the state.”

CM Biren Singh further assured that “the territorial integrity of Manipur will be protected at all costs”.

It may be mentioned here that the Army and Assam Rifles launched multiple search operations in areas of Kangchuk, Motbung, Saikul, Pukhao and Sagolmang in Manipur in wee hours of May 27 to track down any armed insurgents operating in these areas.

“These operations are part of overall ongoing efforts of Army and Assam Rifles to restore peace and normalcy in the state of Manipur. Army Columns are using latest technology weapons, equipment and other force multipliers while operating in the forested mountainous areas,” the Army informed.

