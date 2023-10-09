IMPHAL: The INDIA bloc, comprising opposition parties, including the Congress, has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the video of a ‘Kuki’ man being “burnt alive” in Manipur.

Notably, another horrific video of brutality has emerged from strife-torn Northeast state of Manipur.

A video showing body of a ‘Kuki’ man being burnt in a trench has gone viral across social media platforms.

Sharing the video on social media, the INDIA bloc slammed PM Modi over it saying that the incident “is extremely sad and shameful”.

“This is from Manipur! Kuki tribal youth burnt alive in Manipur. The incident of passing away is extremely sad and shameful. Modi ji is expressing sorrow about the neighbouring country but failed to Save Manipur,” the INDIA bloc said.

According to Manipur police officials, the video seems to be from the month of May, when ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis in the state were at its peak.

The video, marked as ‘Kuki’, was shared widely across social media platforms, including WhasApp, on Sunday (October 08).

The video shows a man, in a black T-shirt and camouflage trousers, lying in a trench.

The face has been bludgeoned and the body being set on fire.

However, it is not yet clear if the man was burnt alive, as claimed.