IMPHAL: The families belonging to the Muslim community, residing at Kwakta in Bishnupur district of Manipur, have appealed the warring communities in the state, not to take their conflict to the Muslim dominated villages.

This appeal was made by the Muslim residents of Kwata in Manipur while staging a demonstration against a recent incident when the armed miscreants reportedly engaged in the gun battle and turned Kwakta, a Muslim dominated village, into a battlefield.

Mayangmayum Anish Amahamad, secretary of All Kwakta Co-ordinating Committee said: “Our community is not against any community. I appeal to one and all to not use violence in the areas inhabited by the Muslims.”

The protest programme was organized by the Meitei Pangal Intellectual Forum and Manipur Muslim Intellectual Forum.

The gathering urged all not to make Kwakta a battlefield for the Meitei-Kuki conflict in Manipur.

During the sit-in protests and rally in and around the Kwakta area in Manipur on Tuesday (July 11), the participants held placards that read, “Long Live Manipur”, “Don’t turn Kwakta into battlefield”, “Violence is not the solution” and “We want to live in peace”.

The demonstration also resolved to stand against narco-terrorism and called for the restoration of peace in this trouble-torn state at the earliest.

Meitei Pangals (Manipuri Muslims) were the result of two Muslim migrations in 1606 and 1724.

Manipur provided shelter to Shah Shuja, the Mughal prince who fled (and was pursued).

Muslims (Pangal/Meitei-Pangal) constitute almost 9% (2 lakh) of the total population of Manipur.