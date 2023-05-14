IMPHAL: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has been summoned by the central government following the large-scale violence in the state.

Manipur chief minister Biren Singh along with few of his cabinet colleagues arrived in New Delhi on Sunday (May 14).

The Manipur chief minister is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah during the visit to New Delhi.

CM Biren Singh will apprise the Prime Minister and the union home minister about the current security situation in the state.

The state ministers, who have accompanied Manipur CM Biren Singh to New Delhi, are: Th Biswajit, Th Basanta Kumar, Y khemchand and Govindas Konthoujam.

According to reports, Manipur BJP president A Sharda Devi has also arrived in New Delhi for the meetings.

Also read: After BJP defeat in Karnataka, PM Narendra Modi & Amit Shah should focus on Manipur: Congress

Notably, the Northeast state of Manipur is slowing limping back to normalcy after mayhem wreaked the state since May 3.

It may be mentioned here that the Congress party stated that PM Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah should focus on Manipur, at least now, that the BJP has lost the elections in Karnataka.

Northeast Congress Coordination Committee (NECCC) stated that PM Modi and Amit Shah should follow “Raj Dharma” and focus on restoring peace in violence-hit Manipur.

Earlier, the Congress party had questioned the silence maintained by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the violence in Manipur.

“The Prime Minister has not even tweeted about Manipur. Is the Government of India even existing?” Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das had questioned on May 11.