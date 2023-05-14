Renowned Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is all set to make his comeback to direction with a biopic film ‘Modi’.

If you are thinking that the film is based on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then you are wrong.

The film is based on the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani known as Modi among his friends.

Depp will co-produce the film along with Al Pacino and Barry Navidi.

The film is based on Dennis McIntyre’s play Modigliani and is written by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski.

The film will take place over a 48-hour period that follows Modigliani as he tries to end his career and flee the city while being chased by the police.

Meanwhile, the project will be introduced to buyers at the film market at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

Riccardo Scamarcio will play the role of Modigliani, while Pierre Niney will play French artist Maurice Utrillo, and Al Pacino will be seen in the role of art collector Gangnat.

The film’s production will start in Budapest.

The film aims to convey the story of the painter and his sculptor friend in Paris in 1916.

It will also highlight how a turbulent 48 hours became a turning point in his life and solidified his reputation as an artistic legend.

Depp is excited to introduce a “universally human story’ to the big screen.

Despite his highly publicized legal battle with his former wife Amber Heard, he remains unbeatable in his film career.

Moreover, Barry Navidi has previously worked with Pacino on multiple features and describes Modi as a project that is very close to Al’s heart.

Speaking about the film Barry Navidi says that it a part of Modi’s life and not a bio and it is a dream for him to work with Johnny again.

The cast of the film is expected to be announced in the coming week.