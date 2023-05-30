IMPHAL: The Congress, on Tuesday (May 30), launched a scathing attack on the BJP governments at the Centre and Manipur over the violence that wreaked mayhem in the state for nearly a month.

Notably, Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in the state followed by large-scale violence.

Nearly 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.

The Manipur Congress said that violence in the state could not be brought under control due to the ‘incompetence’ of the BJP governments both at the Centre and the state.

“The people of Manipur are dying as a result of the incompetence of the BJP government,” said Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra.

Manipur Congress chief K Meghachandra also questioned the silence maintained by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation in the state.

“Why is the PM silent? Is this your ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ promise that people voted for?” the Manipur Congress chief questioned.

Earlier, the Congress, led by the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge, has submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu over the “extraordinary situation” in Manipur.

While submitting the memorandum, the Congress party also sought the intervention of the President to restore normalcy and peace in Manipur.

“It is with a deep sense of loss and hurt that we humbly submitted a memorandum to the President of India, for her kind intervention so that the extraordinary situation confronting Manipur can be redressed and normalcy can be brought in urgently,” said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

In the memorandum submitted to the President, the Congress also listed 12 demands that the party said needs to be implemented immediately to restore peace in Manipur.

Notably, union home minister Amit Shah is in Manipur to look over the measures taken to restore normalcy in the state.

Union home minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday (May 30), held crucial meetings with civil society organisations (CSOs) of Manipur in Imphal.

Amit Shah held the meetings with the CSOs from Manipur in a bid to restore normalcy and peace in the state.