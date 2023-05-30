IMPHAL: The Congress, led by the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge, has submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu over the “extraordinary situation” in Manipur.

While submitting the memorandum, the Congress party also sought the intervention of the President to restore normalcy and peace in Manipur.

“It is with a deep sense of loss and hurt that we humbly submitted a memorandum to the President of India, for her kind intervention so that the extraordinary situation confronting Manipur can be redressed and normalcy can be brought in urgently,” said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

In the memorandum submitted to the President, the Congress also listed 12 demands that the party said needs to be implemented immediately to restore peace in Manipur.

“As a responsible political party, the Indian National Congress is ever ready to lend support to any initiative to restore peace, normalcy and harmony in Manipur,” said Kharge.

Also read: Manipur violence | Amit Shah holds crucial meetings with CSOs

Notably, union home minister Amit Shah is in Manipur to look over the measures taken to restore normalcy in the state.

Union home minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday (May 30), held crucial meetings with civil society organisations (CSOs) of Manipur in Imphal.

Amit Shah held the meetings with the CSOs from Manipur in a bid to restore normalcy and peace in the state.

Notably, Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state.

Nearly 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.

The security forces, which have been deployed in Manipur, have also launched combing operations to neutralised armed militants, suspected to be involved in the violence.