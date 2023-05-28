IMPHAL: Chief of the Indian Army – General Manoj Pande, on Sunday (May 28), met Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh.

Army chief General Manoj Pande discussed the current security situation in Manipur and the steps taken by the army to restore peace in the state.

The meeting between Army chief General Manoj Pande and Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh continued for almost an hour.

Earlier on Saturday (May 27), General Manoj Pande and army’s eastern command chief Lt General RP Kalita called on Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan in Imphal to discuss and deliberate on the prevailing situation in the state.

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande arrived in Manipur on Saturday to take first hand stock of situation on the ground.

This visit of the Army chief comes ahead of the proposed visit of union home minister Amit Shah to Manipur.

Union home minister Amit Shah is slated to visit violence-hit Manipur on May 29.

Amit Shah will be in Manipur from May 29 to June 1.

Earlier, Amit Shah had assured that justice will be served to all violence-affected people of Manipur.

“None involved in violence will be spared,” union home minister Amit Shah had said on (May 25).

During the visit to Manipur, Amit Shah said that he will engage in talks with all stakeholders.

It may be mentioned here that the Army and Assam Rifles launched multiple search operations in areas of Kangchuk, Motbung, Saikul, Pukhao and Sagolmang in Manipur in wee hours of May 27 to track down any armed insurgents operating in these areas.

“These operations are part of overall ongoing efforts of Army and Assam Rifles to restore peace and normalcy in the state of Manipur. Army Columns are using latest technology weapons, equipment and other force multipliers while operating in the forested mountainous areas,” the Army informed.