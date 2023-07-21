IMPHAL: The total number of people arrested in the case related to parading of two Kuki women naked in Manipur has risen to four, with two note being arrested late on Thursday (June 20) evening.

Earlier, Manipur police, on Thursday (June 20), arrested two persons, including the main accused, who was seen in a May 4 video of two Kuki women being paraded naked and molested by a mob of Meitei men.

The incident had taken place at Kangpokpi district in Manipur on May 4.

The arrested prime accused has been identified as Huirem Herodas Meitei (32) of Pechi Awang Leikai in Manipur.

He was arrested from Thoubal district in Manipur, with the help of the video that went viral, in which he was seen wearing a green T-shirt, police said.

Later in the day, the house of the main accused was burnt down by an irate mob of women at Yairipok village of Thoubal district in Manipur.

In a telephonic conversation with the India Today channel, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said admitted that the internet ban in the state has been kept in place to prevent shocking videos from getting out in public.

The Manipur chief minister said that hundreds of shocking incidents have taken place during the course of ethnic violence in the state since May 3.

“Hundreds of cases took place. That’s why there is a ban on internet services,” said Manipur CM Biren Singh in the telephonic conversation with the India Today channel.

It may be mentioned here that the BJP governments – both at the Centre and also in Manipur – have been pushed to the edge after a viral video surfaced on social media that showed two Kuki women being paraded naked by a mob of unruly Metei men.

Meanwhile, Tripura royal scion and TIPRA leader Pradyot Debbarma has demanded action against the Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur.

The TIPRA party leader targeted Manipur chief minister Biren Singh over the incident, saying that he (Biren Singh) must have known about the incident from before.

“The chief minister said that he was shocked after seeing the video. Come on. He is the home minister (of Manipur). It’s a small state – Manipur. This video obviously was circulating around Manipur but we did not know about it because internet was banned,” he said.

He added: “But I am sure that the officials knew about it, he (Manipur CM Biren Singh) knew about it and he has to be held accountable.”