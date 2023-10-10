IMPHAL: Daily curfew relaxation in the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh in strife-torn Northeast state of Manipur has been cancelled.

The decision to cancel the daily curfew relaxation at Moreh in Manipur was taken by the Tengnoupal district administration.

An order by Tengnoupal district magistrate (DM) Krishan Kumar stated that daily curfew relaxation has been “cancelled with immediate effect”.

Curfew relaxation at Moreh in Tengnoupal district of Manipur was cancelled following “likelihood of gathering of public”.

Earlier, curfew was relaxed at Moreh in Manipur daily from 6 in the morning till 5 pm to facilitate general public to by essential items including medicines and food.

However, curfew relaxation in other parts of Tengnoupal district of Manipur will remain in effect from 6 am to 5 pm, the order stated.