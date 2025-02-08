Manipur University introduces NSS as a value added course

Imphal: Manipur University (MU) Vice-Chancellor Prof N Lokendra Singh has announced that “National Social Service” (NSS) is now included as a “Value Added Course” (VAC) in the university’s syllabus.

Speaking as the chief guest at a one-day NSS orientation program held under the Swachhata Programme at MU’s Court Hall on Saturday, he highlighted the significance of this addition.

Prof Lokendra explained that with the inclusion of VAC, students can opt for NSS alongside their regular academic curriculum, allowing them to gain practical experience and develop social awareness through community engagement.

This optional course aims to enhance students’ learning experience beyond their core subjects.

In the context of the Swachhata Programme, NSS volunteers will actively participate in cleanliness drives, awareness campaigns, and initiatives promoting hygiene and sanitation.

Activities such as cleaning public spaces, organizing rallies, and educating communities on waste management will be carried out under the “Swachhata Hi Seva” initiative.