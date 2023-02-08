Imphal: Two World War II bombs were found and defused by the Manipur Police Bomb Dectative and Disposal squad at different places in the state on Wednesday, the police said.

Manipur and some other parts of the northeast witnessed WW-II where allied forces and Zxis forces clashed in 1944.

One bomb believed to be the 2nd great war was found while digging earthwork at a paddy field at Yairipok Loukon under Yairipok police station of Thoubal district at around 10.30 am on Wednesday, police said.

The second bomb that is also to be believed from the World War II era was found at Keibi village under Sagolmang police station of Imphal East district. The old bomb was discovered while digging a pond on Wednesday.

The police bomb experts destroyed the bombs safely at different locations, the police added.