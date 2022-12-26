Imphal: A gang of vehicle lifters was busted after Commandos of the Manipur Police (CDO) arrested two alleged lifters on Monday in Thoubal.

Two four-wheelers and four motorcycles were also recovered at a hideout at Lilong Makha Leikai under the Lilong police station.

The police said while they arrested the lifters, the leader of the gang and a few of its members were still giving slips to the law protectors.

Also Read: International Manipuri Short Story Festival held in Bangladesh

Acting on a tip-off, a team of CDO arrested the alleged vehicle lifters later identified as Islao Rahaman, (23) and Khulakpam Sahid Ali, (20) both residents of Lilong Dam Makha Leikai.

Police said that from the disclosures of the arrested persons, the six vehicles were recovered at a hideout at Lilong Dam, Thoubal district.

The arrested vehicle lifters further told the police interrogators that M Tihas Yumkhaibam, alias Apik, also a resident of Lilong Makha Leikai, is the leader of their gang.

Also Read: Assam: Tinsukia youth arrested for murdering roommate in Delhi

He is suspected to be leading half a dozen of gang members. The police also came to know that the vehicles and two-wheelers were lifted from different locations across the state during the past few days.

The arrested persons and recovered items have been handed over to Thoubal Police Station for further necessary actions, the police said.