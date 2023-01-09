Imphal: The commandos of the Manipur police on Monday arrested a youth on charge of unauthorized possession of around 2,000 contraband tablets in a raid at Lilong Mairenkhul in Manipur’s Thoubal district.

The drugs packed in four different bags – one yellow in colour and the rest in white were initially seized by a team of commandos, Lilong Police station from a house in Mairenkhul village about 12 km from Imphal. The arrested youth and seized items were later handed over to the Thoubal Police station for proper investigations, the police said.

A total of 710 codeine bottles and 1199 Pierre Robin (Pee-air Roe-bahn) sequence, also called Pierre Robin syndrome or PRS tablets were seized when the commandos raided the hideout.

The arrested youth later identified as Amar, 27, is a resident of Lilong Chaobok in the same district.

Police said that the codeine is used as a substitute for heroin, brown sugar, and other intoxicating items. Codeine is a morphine derivative that is found in opium, is weaker in action than morphine, and is used especially as an analgesic and antitussive.