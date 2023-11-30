Imphal: In a disturbing turn of events, two persons were abducted and one was killed in a shooting incident in Manipur’s Imphal West District on Thursday afternoon.

According to reports, four unidentified gunmen abducted two brothers from Irengban village in the Kakching district of Manipur.

The gunmen then proceeded to shoot the brothers at Bangool Pal Ahanbi village, located approximately 20 kilometers from Imphal.

One of the brothers succumbed to his injuries due to a gunshot wound to the head, while the other sustained a bullet wound to his left leg. The injured individual was rushed to a nearby healthcare facility for immediate medical attention.

The motive behind the abduction and shooting remains unclear, and no underground organization has claimed responsibility for the incident.

Police authorities have initiated a thorough investigation to uncover the perpetrators and determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. The community is gripped by fear and uncertainty as the investigation unfolds.