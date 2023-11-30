Dibrugarh: Saurav Roy’s Assamese-language short film, “The Old Man’s Ode,” will be screened in competition at the 29th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival.

This is Roy’s second short film in Assamese, following “You Always/You Never,” which was also well-received and screened at international film festivals.

“The Old Man’s Ode” features acclaimed theater artist Ranajyoti Baruah and Achintya Sarma, and was shot on the banks of the Brahmaputra River in Dibrugarh.

The film will be screened at the Nandan and Sisir Mancha theaters in Kolkata on December 7 and 12, respectively.

Roy is a native of Dibrugarh who is currently based in Mumbai. He is grateful for the opportunity to have his film screened at the Kolkata International Film Festival and looks forward to sharing it with audiences at the festival.

Roy is passionate about telling stories that are relevant to the Assamese people and to showcasing the beauty of Assam to the world.