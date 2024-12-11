Imphal: The Tufted Pochards – the world’s rarest duck, locally known as Nganu Sadaang – has been re-sighted in Manipur, at Loktak, the largest lake in the northeastern state.

In their winter sojourn, these migratory bird species have started returning after nearly four decades, said Loktak Development Authority Chairman M Asnikumar.

The LDA chairman said that Manipur wildlife conservationists during this winter season celebrated a significant ecological breakthrough as the Tufted Pochard, a rare waterbird, has returned to Loktak Lake after an absence of nearly four decades.

Tufted pochards, also known as tufted ducks, are small diving ducks with striking plumage and a floppy crest that are seen in flocks, fed mainly by diving and spend much of the day sleeping. In appearance, the males are black with bright white flanks and a floppy crest.

Females are dark brown with a short crest, paler flanks, and a white patch at the base of their bill. Both sexes have a bold white wing stripe in flight. These species are migratory, breeding across Eurasia and wintering in central Africa, India, and Southeast Asia.

Their return highlights the improving ecological health of Loktak Lake serving as an encouraging indicator of conservation efforts, M Asnikumar said.

He also appealed to the fishing community and people around the Lake to help protect the winter visitors and check illegal hunting activities.