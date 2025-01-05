Manipur: Transgender activist arrested for "anti-BJP" campaign

Imphal: A 27-year-old trans-activist was arrested by Manipur police on Saturday while launching an anti-BJP campaign in the Checkon area of Imphal East district.

The individual identified as Malem Thongam initiated a campaign aimed to protest the government’s inaction against 10 Kuki MLAs who they claimed were demanding a separate administration to be carved out from Manipur state.

Thongam was detained at the City police station for further legal proceedings.

According to the police, a joint team of City police and Imphal East district police arrested Thongam at 11 am, thwarting the planned campaign.

Thongam had been demanding action against the 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs, who are allegedly supporting armed Kuki outfits and seeking a separate administration.

They (Thongam) also condemned the BJP-led government for its hesitancy in initiating action against these MLAs.

Notably, two of the MLAs, Letpao Haokip and Nemcha Kipgen, are cabinet ministers in the BJP government headed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

An application under the Right to Information (RTI) Act was submitted by Thongam to the chief minister and the BJP president, seeking an explanation for ‘shielding’ the 10 Kuki MLAs.

Thongam’s arrest comes amidst escalating violence in Manipur.