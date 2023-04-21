Imphal: A team of the Assam Rifles foiled an alleged timber smuggling attempt in the general area of Nungshong of Ukhrul District, Manipur.

As per a statement, the Assam Rifles troops intercepted three trucks loaded with illegal timber in the general area of Nungshong bridge evaluated to be worth Rs 1.12 crores, a defence statement said on Friday.

The seized timbers along with apprehended smugglers and vehicles were handed over to Forest Beat Officer, Ukhrul for further legal action.

Meanwhile, Civil Social Organisations – all clubs and organizations in the Wangoi Assembly constituency announced launching a special drive to ban and check illegal transport of timber/wooden beams on the Mayai Lambi state highway connecting Imphal to Mayang Imphal, said local MLA Khuraijam Loken.

Based on reports of timber/wooden beam-laden trucks plying the Mayai Lambi in the dead of the night, the drive is being carried out with the aim of conserving forests and the environment, he added.

At his official residence at Babupara, Imphal, the Wangoi AC MLA said forest cover in the State has been reduced significantly as a result of increasing deforestation and other human activities in the hills.