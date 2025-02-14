Manipur: Tensions rise as Meira Paibis protest police action in Heirok

Imphal: A group of Meira Paibis stormed the gate of Heirok police station, Wangjing on Thursday, demanding the unconditional release of four village volunteers arrested earlier in the day.

The incident occurred a day after Manipur was placed under President’s Rule, with the state assembly suspended.

According to reports, Heirok police commandos detained the four volunteers around 10:30 am while they were purchasing drinking water near Heirok Part Two Litan Makhong.

As protests erupted outside the police station, the arrested individuals were shifted to the Thoubal district police headquarters. The demonstrators continue to press for their immediate release.

The arrests come amid heightened security across the state, particularly in Imphal. A police official stated that state and central forces, including CRPF, Assam Rifles, BSF, and other agencies, have intensified security deployments around key locations such as Kangla Gate, Sanjenthong, Moirangkhom, Keisampat, Singjamei, and Konung Mamang.