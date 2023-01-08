Imphal: A group of students mostly girls and some women traders entered into a scuffle with police on National Highway -150 at Bishnupur Bazar in Manipur on Saturday after they blocked the highway protesting the state government’s order to transfer a college teacher from their institute.

Police said additional police forces were deployed to bring the situation under control.

According to reports, a few students and women traders sustained minor injuries in the scuffle.

The students of the Chanambam Ibomcha College, Bishnupur supported by the women traders of Bishnupur Bazar blocked NH-150 at Bishnupur Bazar at around 2 pm on Saturday.

“The traffics between the Imphal to Churachandpur district came to a grinding halt at the bazaar due to the blockade. The protesters entered into a scuffle when the police tried to remove them from the road,” said a police official.

However, the situation was brought under control after the deployment of additional police forces from the Bishnupur district police station, he said.

A protesting girl student said that while the CI College is facing a shortage of teachers, yet another teacher in the Geography department has been transferred from the college on Friday.

She asked how can only two Geography teachers manage to teach a large number of students in the college when the exam is knocking on the door.