Manipur: State police demolished WW-II explosives in Imphal West

Imphal: Manipur police demolished a total of 27 World War II period bombs, explosives, and other war materials at Game Village dumping site in Imphal West, Manipur on Thursday.

Official says that, expert team of Manipur police bomb detective and disposal squad and Bishnupur police detonated the explosive at around 3:10 pm at the Game Village Dumping site.

Bishnupur district police kept the explosive materials in the safe custody of the police station . Later, the verdict of district chief judicial magistrate led the explosive items to demolished.

Report says that, a team from the Japan Association for Recovery and Repatriation of War Casualties (JARRWC) retrieved the explosive items in cooperation with Manipur University Anthropology Department during a researched work at the residential area of one Yuman Nimai in Kha-Potsangbam village in Bishnupur district of Manipur on September 11, 2022.

It is key to recall that, Manipur has become the battlefield of World War II. Authorities have found WWII-period explosives and other war materials from Manipur and Nagaland in the past many years.

These recovery witnessed intense fighting between the Allied troops and the Japanese Army aided by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose-led Indian National Army in 1944.