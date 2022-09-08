NEW DELHI: The 28-feet-tall statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was unveiled at the India Gate in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, which has been placed under a canopy at India Gate.

The India Prime Minister also paid floral tributes to the legendary Indian freedom fighter.

The unveiling of the statue was accompanied by the tune of Kadam Kadam Badhaye Jaa, the traditional song of the Azad Hind Fauj, an armed force that Bose headed during the fight for independence from British rule.

The statue of Subhash Chandra Bose has been carved from a monolithic block of granite weighing 280 metric tonnes.

The canopy under which the statue has been placed previously featured a bust of Britain’s King George V, which was removed in 1968.

Later, the canopy housed the Amar Jawan Jyoti, which was merged with the eternal flame of the National War Memorial Torch on Republic Day.

The statue is part of the Centre’s Rs 13,450-crore Central Vista project.

Under the Central Vista project, a new Parliament building, new office and residences for the prime minister and vice-president and new ministry buildings will be constructed.

The North and South Blocks, the secretariat buildings flanking Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be converted into museums.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated the refurbished Rajpath which is now called ‘Kartavya Path’ as part of the Central Vista Project.