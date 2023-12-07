Imphal: The Manipur State Archives has taken a major step forward in preserving and protecting historical documents by digitizing over 1,700 public records.

This initiative is part of the ongoing 42nd Archives Week Celebration and Record Exhibition, which runs until December 12, 2023.

The archives hold a wealth of information about the former princely state of Manipur, including administrative reports, diaries of political agents, proceedings of the Manipur State Durbar, state gazettes, land revenue records, and judicial records. These records shed light on the colonial era and provide valuable insights into the history of the region.

In addition to digitizing the records, the archives also unveiled two new exhibitions: “Records & Manuscripts” and “Mr AW Davis, ESQ ICS & Mr Porteous 1893,1894,1895 & 1896 political officers, North Lushai Hills”.

These exhibitions offer visitors a chance to learn more about the archives’ holdings and the history of Manipur.

The Manipur State Archives was established in March 1982. The Manipur Public Records Act, 2000 was enacted by the state government to strengthen the organization’s ability to preserve and conserve records.

The archives accession and categorize records chronologically, ensuring that they are available for future generations.