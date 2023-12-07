Guwahati: Amidst intense clashes between the military junta and ethnic rebel groups in Myanmar, the infiltration of Myanmar nationals (refugees) into Kamjong, Manipur has risen to around 1650 to date, officials of the Manipur government said on Thursday.

The refugees, mostly women and children, are taking shelter at different relief camps in the district.

The rising influx of refugees has led to the launch of campaigns for biometric capture of all illegal Myanmar nationals, but these campaigns are progressing at a slow pace due to winter rains and the volatile situation in the border areas.

Also Read: Assam govt to extend technical support to strengthening traditional seed system

Out of a total of 1637 refugees, the Kamjong district administration, with the assistance of the Assam Rifles deploying along the porous border, managed to capture the biometrics of 1592 Myanmar nationals taking shelter as refugees in the district till December 5, 2023.

The refugees are currently taking shelter in villages such as Humin Thana, Phaikoh, Namlee, Wanglee, and Kaka.

Also Read: Assam: Fake gold dealer arrested in Guwahati

The number of refugees increased significantly after the Myanmar military bombarded several villages across the border as part of its actions to flush out ethnic rebels.

Under the directives of the central government, the state government of Manipur has started collecting biometric details for the identification of Myanmar nationals in the state.