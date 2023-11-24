Imphal: A total of 460 people from Myanmar have crossed into Manipur due to fighting in the neighboring country’s Sagaing region and Chin state.

The fighting includes an intense gunfight and airstrikes, the police said on Friday.

The refugees — 153 males, 204 females, 58 male children, and 45 female children have escaped to the villages of Manipur’s Kamjong district bordering Myanmar on the east.

They started taking shelter at Phikhot and Kamjong villages under the Kamjoing district for the second day on Friday.

Under the overall supervision of the two police stations — Chassad and Kamjong, the verification of the refugees has been started.

The police said that over 20 Myanmar refugees all males have been photographed as part of the verifications to date.

The Indo-Myanmar border especially in the Manipur sector has 398 km sharing a border with the neighbouring country is porous and lightly policed.

This is exploited by refugees, terrorist outfits, and insurgent groups although around a 16 km stretch of Manipur’s border with Myanmar has been reported fencing today under the directive of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Notably, the military junta at the helm of the Myanmar government is currently facing its biggest test since taking power in a 2021 coup.

Three ethnic minority forces captured several towns and over 100 military posts amid an ‘ineffective’ response to the rebellion.

The military-installed president recently stated that Myanmar was at risk of breaking apart because of the situation.