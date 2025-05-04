Imphal: Manipur Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata said the state could see the reinstallation of a new popular government within weeks to end the ongoing President’s Rule and restore peace.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of an event in Imphal East district on Sunday, Satyabrata revealed that he had recently met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan.

He said the current moment is the right time to reinstate an elected government, stressing that the process depends heavily on the claims and support of the state’s elected representatives.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the prolonged imposition of President’s Rule, Satyabrata further criticized its impact and pointed out that the central government’s promise to ensure free movement along national highways in the state has yet to materialize.

When asked about a joint letter recently sent by 21 MLAs from Manipur to the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister, urging the formation of a new popular government, the Speaker described the move as a “right step” toward restoring peace.

The signatories included 13 BJP MLAs from the Meitei-dominated valley, along with 3 MLAs from the NPP (National People’s Party), 3 from the NPF (Naga People’s Front), and 2 Independents.

Satyabrata’s statement comes ahead of a likely visit by the BJP’s North East coordinator, Sambit Patra, to Imphal on May 5, amid shifting political dynamics in the state.

Party sources said several BJP leaders in Manipur have already been informed about Patra’s visit.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13, 2025, and the state assembly remains under suspended animation, allowing for the possibility of forming a new government when the situation permits. The current term of the Manipur Legislative Assembly expires in March 2027.