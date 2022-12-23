Imphal: All shops and business establishments in the northern side of Imphal city on Friday remained closed and staged a sit-in protest against the actions of two motor-borne gunmen who opened fire at the shop of a motorcycle seller on Thursday evening.

Many mostly women staged the sit-in-protest in front of JK Enterprises, Majorkhul, Thangal Bazar, a heart of Imphal city on Friday.

The protesters raised a strong objection against the attack and demanded that whoever was responsible refrain from carrying out such attacks in crowded areas.

The pillion rider opened fire two rounds at the TVS showroom, JK Enterprises, at around 5.15 pm on Thursday.

The bullets hit and caused party damage to the showroom but no one gets injured, the police said. The owner of the Enterprises, Sunny Kamei, 38, son of Jatra Kamei, a resident of Majorkhul, Imphal, said a case has been registered in the City police station, Manipur Home Department. Meantime, no one claims responsibility for the action so far.