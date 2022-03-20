Guwahati: Delhi police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 21-year-old girl from Manipur in the national capital.



The accused has been identified as Sanjay, a resident of Humayunpur in Delhi.



According to the report, the incident took place on March 16 and it was reported by the victim on Friday.



“A complaint was received at Safdarjung Enclave police station on Friday in which the 21-year-old victim woman alleged that she was raped two days ago, by her colleague,” the official said.

The woman, in her complaint, said that she works as a service staff at a hotel in Humayunpur, southwest Delhi.



“On March 16, at around 1.30 a.m. when she came out of the washroom of the restaurant, her fellow worker identified as Sanjay committed the heinous crime with her,” the official said.



He said that the victim did not inform anyone about the alleged rape on that particular day, however, later she lodged a complaint.



Accordingly, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.



During the investigation, the accused Sanjay was arrested from the South Delhi area.

“It has also been revealed that complainant and accused are well known to each other since last one year,” said the official.