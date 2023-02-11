Imphal: A consignment of high-quality marijuana, locally known as ganja, was seized by the Special Cargo Task Force at Imphal International Airport en route to New Delhi.

Two packages, each containing 800 grams of cannabis, were detected during the baggage screening.

The seizure led to the arrest of a woman who was due to travel to Delhi on an Indigo flight.

On interrogation, the woman revealed that her elder sister had handed her the ganja, and the latter surrendered to the Singjamei police station in response to a summons.

Both the siblings, who are residents of Khurai in Imphal East district, were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal West on Friday and were remanded in judicial custody until February 14.

As per the Assistant Public Prosecutor’s report, the arrest and seizure were made on Thursday and the surrender on Friday.

The Investigating Officer also stated that the inquiry of the case is in its initial stages and police remand is necessary to ascertain if there are any other people involved.