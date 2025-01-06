Manipur: Security forces seize WY tablets worth Rs 75 lakhs

Imphal: Security forces in Churachandpur, Manipur intercepted a large consignment of contraband drugs worth over Rs 75 lakhs in the international grey market.

The seizure was made along the Manipur-Myanmar border in Churachandpur district on Sunday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Acting on intelligence inputs, the security forces apprehended two suspected smugglers, identified as P Thangkhanlam (45) and Mangliankhup (32), both residents of Churachandpur district.

The duo was found carrying WY tablets and Brown Sugar in a four-wheeler.

Also Read: Assam: Rs 50 crore Joymoti Memorial Complex to come up at Sivasagar’s Maduri

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The recovered contraband includes approximately 776 grams of suspected Brown Sugar, packed in 60 soap cases, and 537 tablets of suspected WY tablets weighing 60 grams.

A four-wheeler was also seized from the possession of the arrested individuals.

Also Read: Assam: BJP leader Kamal Dey died in accident, CCTV footage retrieved

The arrested persons and the seized items have been handed over to the Churachandpur police station for further investigation.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and efforts are underway to trace the vehicle’s owner and those involved in the drug trafficking operation.