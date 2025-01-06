Guwahati: The police in Guwahati, Assam clarified that the BJP leader who was found dead in the city’s Maligaon area died in a scooter accident.

BJP leader Kamal Dey, president of the party’s Jalukbari Mandal committee was found dead near an internal road in Maligaon of Guwahati, Assam.

The incident occurred around 2:50 am on Monday, as captured by CCTV footage.

According to reports, Dey was riding his scooter when the accident took place.

His body was found near the Maligaon area on Monday morning.

Police initiated an investigation into the incident as soon as the body was recovered.

While there were speculations that he may have been murdered.

The investigation and verification of the CCTV footage suggested that the accident was the primary cause of Dey’s death.

Police are still tracing Dey’s call records and movements to piece together the events leading up to the accident and possible foul play.