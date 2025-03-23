Manipur: Security forces recover weapon cache in Kangpokpi

Guwahati: As a part of ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability in Manipur, the Indian Army, in coordination with Manipur Police on Sunday, launched a joint search operation in the jungles of L Phaikot in Kangpokpi district.

An official report stated that the security forces acting on intelligence inputs, conducted a meticulous search of the area and successfully recovered a hidden weapons cache.

The cache contained one modified INSAS rifle with a magazine, one .303 rifle with a magazine, and one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR).

The operation is a critical step in preventing the proliferation of illegal arms and ensuring that anti-national elements do not exploit the volatile situation.

The Indian Army, in close coordination with state authorities, remains committed to conducting proactive operations to dismantle such threats and safeguard the people of Manipur.

Security forces continue to maintain high vigilance and appeal to the local population to support efforts in bringing lasting peace and stability to the region, the official added.