Manipur: Security forces recover weapon cache in Imphal East

Imphal: Indian security forces in coordination with Manipur police launched a joint search operation as a part of ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability in this sensitive border state leading to the seizure of firearms, grenades, and military equipment, an official said on Sunday.

The official said, acting on intelligence inputs from various sources, the joint team conducted a flash cordon and search operation at the vulnerable areas of Awangching Hills under the Porompat police station in Imphal East district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Though the militants fled from the scene, the meticulous search operation that lasted around 3 hours on Sunday morning.

During the operation security forces recovered one 2” Mortar, one .32 Pistol with Magazine, two 36 Hand Grenade, twenty 5.56 x 30 mm live ammunition, one .32 live ammunition, four 9 mm live ammunition, twelve blank Cartridges, 9 Arming Ring, 7 Tube Launching, two SMG Carbine Magazine, one INSAS LMG Magazine, one Bullet Proof (BP) Plate and one BP Helmet, the official added.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!