Imphal: In a renewed spike of tensions in Manipur’s Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts, security forces dismantled five bunkers and seven trenches set up by armed militants on Tuesday.

This action came after reported gunfire exchanges between warring groups in the region on Monday.

A joint operation involving Manipur police, JAT personnel, BSF, and CRPF swept through the Thamnapokpi Uyok Ching Hills, dismantling the fortified positions built by militants who utilized the high ground for attacks on nearby Meitei villages.

The gunfire had targeted Yaingangpokpi, Santikhonbal, and Thamnapokpi Khounou villages on Monday.

Further south, near the inter-district borders of Tronglaibi, Gelmo, and Laika Mualsau, another exchange of fire erupted during the night of Monday.

Reports allege that central forces deployed in the area, CRPF and BSF, failed to effectively neutralize the warring factions, allowing the gunfire to continue for an hour.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh commended the combined forces for their swift response and ongoing efforts to dismantle illegal constructions and maintain security in the region.