Guwahati: On Tuesday, an 8-year-old girl was killed after being attacked by a herd of wild elephants in Kokrajhar, Assam.

The incident took place in the North Lapong Tola village of Kokrajhar, Assam.

The deceased minor was identified as Sani Mardi, a student of Class 3.

She was allegedly attacked by a herd of wild elephants that had ventured out in search of food.

While the villagers tried to chase away the jumbos, some of them charged them.

The elephants had ventured out of the Raimona National Park and stormed into the village.

The All Assam Adivasi Students’ Union (AAASU) in the area criticised the police and the forest department, condemning their delayed response and alleging that timely intervention could have prevented the tragedy.

AAASU has called for an immediate review of the conflict management measures in place, demanding better protection for local communities coexisting with wild elephants.

The body of the young victim was retrieved by the police and forest department and sent to Kokrajhar for postmortem examination.