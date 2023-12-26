Guwahati: A protest was undertaken by the family of three youths who were injured in police firing in Sadiya, Assam demanding financial assistance for their treatment.

The families of the three youths who were recently injured in an operation by the police told Sadiya SP Mrinal Deka that the youth had no connections with the ULFA-I.

The three suspected to be linkmen of the ULFA-I were injured in police firing in Sadiya, Assam on December 24.

The injured youths were rushed to the Tinsukua Civil Hospital for treatment.

Identified as Manoj, Deepjyoti and Biswanath, their family claimed that they were not ULFA-I members or were not even planning to join the outfit.

While they were admitted to the hospital, the families said that the hospital had “demanded” money for their treatment and that they could not afford it.

On Tuesday, the families protested in front of the SP office in Sadiya asking the police to assist them financially so that the three could be treated.

They met the SP during their demonstration trying to tell him that the three were shot in a case of mistaken identity.

However, the SP questioned them as to how the three ended up on the Myanmar border and why the families had told the police that the three had joined the ULFA-I.

The SP also appealed to the families to ensure that no family member joins the banned outfit.

He also ensured that all steps would be taken to keep the “boys” safe and healthy but under the ambit of the law.

One of the families also alleged that the three had gone to the bordering area for a picnic.