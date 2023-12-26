Imphal: The Kuki-Zo Christian-dominated Manipur’s Kangpokpi district celebrated a “Muted and Dark Christmas” staying alert and preparing for any disturbance during the festive season due to ongoing strife in the state.

All Churches in the district shortened the morning service and conducted the evening service in the afternoon to culminate the programme before a night on Merry Christmas on Monday.

This festive season is celebrated sans carol and joyous splendor of merriment but with solemn prayers for Brave hearts.

The Kuki-Zo volunteers stayed alert in the buffer zones or peripheral areas as the leaders of the Committee on Tribal Unity, or the CoTU, Sadar Hills, the apex body for the Kuki-Zo in the district replaced the womenfolk on regular highway duty in frisking and checking the vehicles on the NH 102.

The CoTU reminded the valley-based media platform to desist from portraying the Kuki-Zo in a bad light during the Christmas season as no amount of conjuncture can demean the Christian values.

It also appealed to the Kuki-Zo not to indulge in overtly conspicuous celebrations and other forms of enjoyment, rather it urged them to stay alert and be prepared for any eventuality, especially during Christmas and New Year.